Blue Ridge Virginia Chapter of United Nations Association hosts Susan Kruse speaking about The Community Climate Collaborative during its meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church. una-brc.avanue.org.
Community Climate Collaborative presents "Movers and Shakers in Mobility," highlighting alternative transportation, resources, services and more, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. theclimatecollaborative.org. (434) 202-7993.
Doug Tallamy presents “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road.
Keith Nevinson presents “Year-round Vegetable Gardening” at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended.
Professors' Tips for the College Bound is presented by Dana T. Johnson and Jennifer E. Price, authors of "Will This Really Be On The Test? What Your Professors Really Want You To Know About Succeeding in College" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library. (434) 296-5544.
Robyn Puffenbarger presents “Robins to Raptors: Observing Birds in Our Backyards” at 7 p.m. March 26. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 989-1879.
Rockfish Baptist Association and YWCA of Central Virginia will host a presentation on how churches can respond to victims of domestic violence at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Nelson Heritage Center at 1563 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. (434) 420-7122.
Senior Statesmen of Virginia meets with a presentation by Peter Thompson, executive director of The Center at The Center at Belvedere, during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Tandem Friends School holds the Tandem Speaks! lecture series with Doug Hunter presenting "Voices & Values Creating Community" from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 501 College Drive. (434) 296-1303.
WMRA Radio holds Books and Brews with a presentation by Gregory Smithers discussing his book "Native Southerners, Indigenous History from Origins to Removal" from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pro Re Nata Brewery at 6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet. (540) 568-4045.
Virginia Native Plant Society hosts the workshop "Earth's Climate: Present, Past and Future" from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 501 College Drive. Details and registration at vnps.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.