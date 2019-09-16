Over the weekend, Charlottesville's Confederate statues were once again tagged with graffiti.
This time, an unknown person wrote "1619," referencing the arrival of enslaved Africans in America, on the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
Photos of the sullied statues circulated online Sunday, and the city’s parks and recreation department cleaned it off Monday.
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of vandalism early Sunday, according to spokesman Tyler Hawn. No suspects have been arrested as of Monday afternoon.
The Lee Statue in Charlottesville this morning. Every day is a new battle in this story here. Let us take them down. pic.twitter.com/t4xl5EJuuk— Sally Hudson (@SallyLHudson) September 15, 2019
The Lee statue was tagged with a profane political message in July. In February, someone spray painted the word “fredom” on the base. Taggers have also adorned the statue with “Native Land” in July 2017 and “Black Lives Matter” in 2015.
The latest instance comes after the end of a three-day trial over City Council's 2017 vote to take down the statues. Judge Richard E. Moore ordered that they must stay in place.
"CPD strongly discourages citizens from trespassing and defacing the statues at the city parks," Hawn said in a statement. "While there are differing opinions on the monuments, the statues are on city-owned property, therefore, vandalizing them can result in criminal charges such as destruction of property."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.