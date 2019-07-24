Someone left a message for the president on the base of a general.
An unknown person tagged the Market Street Park statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee with a profane, two-word exclamation aimed at President Donald Trump.
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the incident. The city's parks and recreation department cleaned the commentary off the masonry Wednesday morning.
The statue last bore graffiti in February when someone spray painted the word "fredom" on the base. Taggers have also adorned the statue with "Native Land" in July 2017 and "Black Lives Matter" in 2015.
In the past few years, the statue has been a focal point of conflict between Confederate heritage proponents, civil rights activists, Nazis, Ku Klux Klansmen and others in the community.
The statue served as the backdrop to the Aug. 12, 2017 violence surrounding the failed "Unite the Right" rally the ended in a decree of unlawful assembly. It was after the rally broke up that James A. Fields, Jr. drove his car into a crowd of anti-white supremacist marchers, injuring dozens and killing Heather Heyer, 32.
Fields has been sentenced to life in prison in both Charlottesville Circuit Court and U.S. District Court.
The Lee statue and a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, were ordered by the Charlottesville City Council to be hidden beneath plastic tarpaulins for six months between August 2017 and February 2018.