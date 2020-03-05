Prosecutors, police and public defenders each will take a role in a local public forum next week on the basic tenets of law enforcement, criminal justice and reforms at all levels of government to reduce barriers for marginalized and vulnerable populations.
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, city Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defender Elizabeth Murtagh will participate in the forum.
The discussion will be moderated by Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley.
The forum is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at CitySpace. It is the third in a series of six events sponsored by the Road Forward PAC.
Future forums are planned for March 25, on equity in public education; April 8, on state government's relationship to localities; and April 22, on zoning and land use planning.
More information about the forums can be found at roadforwardpac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.