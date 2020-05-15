Sutherland Middle School

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Sutherland Middle School, which opened in 1994, is named for Mortimer Y. Sutherland, a former principal and member of Albemarle’s School Board and Board of Supervisors.

An Albemarle County Public Schools committee has narrowed the list of potential names for Sutherland Middle School to 10, and is asking the public for input.

Last year, the school division decided to review the names of all 14 schools named for people.

An initial public survey seeking suggestions about Sutherland’s name generated more than 400 responses, according to a news release from the division. The advisory committee narrowed the name options to:

» Hidden Trails;

» Lake Ridge;

» Lakeside;

» Mortimer Y. Sutherland;

» North Piedmont;

» Northern Albemarle;

» Northside;

» Rivanna;

» River Ridge; and

» Willow Creek.

A new survey asking for community members to pick a preference is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/9D4fJ2. The survey will be active until 5 p.m. June 5, and results will be posted on the division’s School Naming Review website.

A public hearing will occur over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. June 9. Then, the advisory committee will recommend three names to Superintendent Matt Haas.

There are also two vacancies on the committee. Anyone interested in serving on the panel or knows of someone who might be interested can email SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org for consideration.

