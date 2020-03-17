This story will be updated throughout the day. For more coverage of the local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, check this round-up of previous coverage.
Central Virginia office closures, cancellations and service changes continue in response to calls for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduation ceremonies for Virginia’s community colleges, including Piedmont Virginia Community College, are canceled, Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the community college system, announced Tuesday.
DuBois made the decision following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, a guideline Gov. Ralph Northam echoed Tuesday morning when he said the state would ban gatherings of more than 10 people.
DuBois wrote in a letter that the colleges will honor the achievements of graduating students later when it it safe for students, families, faculty and staff.
“What’s difficult is that the very things that make these ceremonies meaningful also make them dangerous in this pandemic,” he wrote. “While it’s a celebration of individual achievements, it’s a community celebration. Many of the same family members who travel far and wide to attend are at particularly high risk with this virus. And the hugs and high-fives that come naturally to so many of us in that moment fly in the face of the social distancing practices we are asked to observe.”
PVCC decided last week to switch to online courses.
UVa has said it will make a decision about graduation ceremonies by April 15.
--------
At the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, staff members are still going to work but visitors are only allowed by appointment to limit the number of people entering the premises. The SPCA rummage store is closing for the next two weeks, effective Tuesday, and public spay/neuter services have been suspended, according to the organization
“Many people have reached out asking how they can help the animals in our care,” said Angie Gunter, chief executive office of the CASPCA, in a news release. “The most urgent need at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is for animals to get out through adoption or foster.”
The organization highlighted a World Health Organization statement that there is no evidence that dogs, cats or other companion animals spread the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We hope that people will make an appointment to adopt or foster a pet to spend time with while they're at home,” Gunter said.
For more information on adopting or fostering, go to http://caspca.org/.
--------
The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is suspending operations at its community senior centers and the Charlottesville Adult Care Center as well as closing its Charlottesville office to visitors.
The senior centers are stopping operations Tuesday along with meal operations. The adult care center will stop operations Friday.
For those who relied on the senior centers for daily meals, JABA said in its announcement that it's working to arrange home delivery.
For more information about JABA’s operations and what older adults need to know about COVID-19, go to https://www.jabacares.org/covid-19-jaba-operations-update.
--------
The Charlottesville Police Department is suspending front counter services and is closing facilities to the public.
In-person requests for police reports, fingerprinting services and taxi cab license registrations will be suspended until further notice, the department said Tuesday.
Sex offender registrations and updates will continue.
During this time, members of the public can request police reports and crash reports by emailing RecordsTeam@charlottesville.org, calling (434) 970-3280, faxing (434) 970-3233 or sending mail to 606 East Market Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, ATTN: Records.
Please call 911 to report an emergency, or (434) 977-9041 for non-emergency requests.
--------
Local Social Security offices, including the Charlottesville office in Pantops, will be closed starting Tuesday, but staff members will be available over the phone.
“This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” officials with the Social Security Administration wrote in a news release. “However, we are still able to provide critical services.”
For Social Security services, individuals can go online at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability or other benefits and find more information.
The local offices will be still conducting business over the phone. The administration's field office locator has information on how to get into touch with local staff members.
Calls might come from a private number, and the news release notes that Social Security employees will not threaten individuals or ask for any form of payment.
------------
Starting Wednesday, Charlottesville Area Transit’s Downtown Transit Station will reduce its hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CAT buses will continue to run their regular routes, though CAT staff are using CDC-approved cleaning materials to disinfect all high-touch areas on buses and in facilities.
The downtown station will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more updates, go to www.catchthecat.org.
Many local businesses, events, organizations and offices are changing their hours and offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Please check with a location before you visit for the most up-to-date information.
