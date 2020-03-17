This story will be updated throughout the day. For more coverage of the local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, check this round-up of previous coverage.
Central Virginia office closures and changes continue in response to calls for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Social Security offices, including the Charlottesville office in Pantops, will be closed starting Tuesday, but staff members will be available over the phone.
“This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” officials with the Social Security Administration wrote in a news release. “However, we are still able to provide critical services.”
For Social Security services, individuals can go online at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability or other benefits and find more information.
The local offices will be still conducting business over the phone. The administration's field office locator has information on how to get into touch with local staff members.
Calls might come from a private number, and the news release notes that Social Security employees will not threaten individuals or ask for any form of payment.
Starting Wednesday, Charlottesville Area Transit’s Downtown Transit Station will reduce its hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CAT buses will continue to run their regular routes, though CAT staff are using CDC-approved cleaning materials to disinfect all high-touch areas on buses and in facilities.
The downtown station will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more updates, go to www.catchthecat.org.
Many local businesses, events, organizations and offices are changing their hours and offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Please check with a location before you visit for the most up-to-date information.
