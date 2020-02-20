Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration will host a community forum next month in Charlottesville at which residents can provide input on Virginia’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence.
According to a news release, the forum will be led by Janice Underwood, the state's chief diversity officer, who will present a draft template of a plan intended to “advance visible diversity, equity and inclusion for state government agencies.” The forum also will offer ways that other sectors can participate, including nonprofit organizations and local municipalities, businesses and school districts.
The forum, which is one of five across the state, will take place at Charlottesville High School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.