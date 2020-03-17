Local courts and clerk's offices will remain open and implement various safety precautions amid other closings and cancellations related to the spread of COVID-19.
The decision to remain open follows an order Monday evening from Donald Lemons, Chief Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court, that said that non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts in Virginia should be suspended until April 6.
Per Lemons’ order, emergency matters include, but are not limited to: arraignments; bail reviews; protective order cases; emergency child custody or protection cases; and civil commitment hearings. Judges may exercise their discretion whether to proceed with ongoing jury trials and in cases where the defendant is incarcerated.
“Nothing in this Order shall preclude the chief district and chief circuit judges from implementing additional local policies as needed,” the order reads.
According to the both the Albemarle County and Charlottesville clerks of court, this order does not preclude courts from remaining open, though it gives them more leeway in how they operate. It also allows continuances to be granted more liberally and allows a court to allow fewer individuals in their courtrooms and clerk’s offices.
Jon Zug, clerk of court for Albemarle County, said his office will remain open for the foreseeable future but is operating with two separate teams that switch off weeks to reduce overall exposure.
Because of the large space the county clerk’s office occupies, Zug said they will remain open to walk-ins but encourage only necessary visits.
“Foot traffic in general has been down and we’ve been cleaning and wiping down everything at least three times a day,” he said. “However, if I start having significant concerns about people coming in posing a health risk for my staff I will reevaluate walk-ins.”
The Charlottesville Clerk’s Office, which occupies a smaller space, will be closed to walk-ins starting Wednesday. Llezelle Dugger, the city clerk of court, said those with “time of the essence” matters, such as deed issues, should email her to set up an appointment or, if necessary, call the clerk’s office.
“In an effort to prevent large numbers of people coming to my office at the same time but still remain ‘open’ for business, my office is moving to appointments only for time is of the essence transactions,” Dugger wrote in a statement to the Progress.
Both the county and city circuit courts have suspended all civil hearings until at least April 6. The city circuit has implemented a policy enforcing social distancing, requiring the use of hand sanitizer before entering the courtroom and discouraging members of the public from attending hearings. Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms is not to come to either the county or city courts and will be granted a continuance.
The city and county general district courts have continued most hearings with the exceptions of protective order hearings and video bond hearings.
In part because of the difference in each locality’s court response, Brenda E. Castañeda, director of the Legal Aid Justice Center’s economic justice program, said it is unclear whether evictions cases are being suspended.
Lemons’ order includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19, Castañeda said, but she is not sure how that can be proven without a hearing.
“It’s been very confusing and sort-of left open and different courts have been applying it differently,” she said. “Some are halting and some are going forward, but we’re calling for a halt on all eviction hearings statewide.”
Amid the uncertain and rapidly developing situation, Castañeda said Legal Aid is calling on landlords to cease filing eviction cases. Legal Aid is additionally advocating for the closure of the immigration court in Arlington.
“We applaud the recent efforts of many public officials and private employers who have stepped up with measures to help mitigate the effects of this crisis and look forward to working with even more in the days to come,” the organization wrote in a statement on its website.
Attorney General Mark Herring applauded Lemons' order in a statement, saying it should protect workers facing furloughs or layoffs.
“It would be an absolute outrage for Virginians to be evicted from their homes during this emergency, especially as we are asking them to practice social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Herring wrote in a statement. “This temporary eviction suspension is particularly important for hourly wage earners who are more likely to lose income and not be able to pay their rent because of business closures."
