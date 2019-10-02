Several local governments have received federal funding to improve their emergency management performance.
Albemarle County received $25,452. Louisa County received $17,607 and Charlottesville and Fluvanna, Greene, Buckingham and Madison counties each received $7,500.
The grants are among a statewide total of $2.7 million in funding through the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced on Wednesday.
The grants focus funds on planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.
