Two homicide survivor support groups in the Charlottesville area are accepting new participants.
Wednesday is the 12th annual observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Congress designated Sept. 25 to honor and remember homicide victims and the effect their tragic deaths have on families, friends and communities, and to focus on ways to support and help survivors.
One of the local support groups is for adults who have lost a loved one to homicide, and the second group is for those ages 12 to 17.
The Albemarle County and Charlottesville Victim/Witness programs are partnering with the Virginia Victim Assistance Network to help make referrals and coordinate the groups.
VVAN, a nonprofit organization with a mission to be a voice for crime victims and the professionals who serve them, will have 18 homicide survivor support groups in operation around the state by the end of October, according to a news release.
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania said his office fully endorses the important work of the support groups.
"The physical and emotional impact on survivors of a homicide is well documented," he said in the release. "Our hope is that this support group will foster healing, build resilience and provide coping skills for families and loved ones who have suffered these unspeakable tragedies."
Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci said that behind every crime is a victim who deserves justice.
"It is neither compassionate nor appropriate to ignore victims of crime," he said in the release. "Rather, it is our obligation to give victims a voice in our criminal justice system, and to ensure they receive the justice, fairness and compassion they deserve.”
Support group services are free, and transportation assistance is available. All groups are facilitated by licensed mental health providers with experience in trauma and grief.
The groups are funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, as well as support from private foundations.
“Current group participants are expressing immense gratitude and finding tremendous benefit to meeting with a group of people who share the pain of traumatic loss and grief," Dina Blythe, VVAN’s homicide support group coordinator, said in the release.
ReadyKids is coordinating the teen group. For more information, call Katie-Anne Padalino at (434) 296-4118, ext. 260.
Dave Lewis facilitates the adult group and can be reached at (434) 264-7711 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.