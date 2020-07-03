From a passel of new gun laws to outlawing the transport of Virginia-caught gizzard shad, uses of out-of-state bait and cutting the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and disposable diapers, the Virginia General Assembly had a busy season.
Local legislators were hard at work, too.
State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle; and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, introduced or signed as primary sponsors dozens of proposed laws in the last session, helping shepherd many into law.
Deeds served as chief patron or chief co-patron on numerous new laws, including providing localities with control of where citizens could carry or possess firearms.
The law allows every jurisdiction in the state to determine whether citizens can bring firearms into its government buildings, parks community facilities or open and public areas adjacent to or hosting a permitted event or impromptu event that otherwise requires a permit.
Deeds has represented the 25th Senate district, which includes Charlottesville and Nelson and Albemarle counties, since 2001.
Deeds championed a bill to officially change the name of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources; helped sponsor a voter identification law that repealed the need for a photo identification to vote and added new forms of acceptable identification at the polls as well as allowing a signed statement by a voter in lieu of required form of identification. The voter’s ballot would be provisional and counted only if identity could be confirmed by officials.
Deeds focused much of his legislative effort on mental health system reform, winning some and losing some.
He championed a new law that allows clinical social workers to provide recommendations on involuntary temporary detention orders; a law allowing psychologists to practice in states that have cooperation agreements with Virginia; created a working group to evaluate improving the state’s psychiatric bed registry; and allowed 24-hour temporary detention orders for intoxicated persons who are incapable of making decisions.
Thanks to Bell, who has represented Albemarle County in the House of Delegates for 18 years, vendors at farmers’ markets who earn less than $2,500 a year at markets and roadside stands will not need to pay meals or food and beverage taxes.
Bell also sponsored a law that allows emergency responders access to blood test information if they come in contact with body fluids from a victim who dies. The tests would be done to determine if the first responder had contact with a possibly communicable disease such as hepatitis or HIV.
Bell’s bill also now will make it a misdemeanor to allow a dog or cat known to be rabid or possibly have rabies to leave property.
The veteran legislator combined forces with Democratic colleagues, including Hudson. The law declares transit company employees, such as mechanics and bus drivers, who work for a public service corporation owned by a locality, eligible for a locality's health insurance program.
Hudson, who was elected last fall, also saw two of her bills become law involving the courts and criminal justice system. One law limits to felonies crimes for which jail personnel and police notify federal immigration agents about an inmate’s status; the other changes the age for which a juvenile may be prosecuted as an adult to 16.
Another of Hudson’s bills was signed into law that requires hospitals associated with public institutions to determine if a patient qualifies for financial assistance prior to resorting to collection tactics. Those tactics must comply with Internal Revenue Service policies regarding financial assistance by tax-exempt hospitals.
Another bill championed by Hudson and approved by the legislature took effect Wednesday. The bill will allow ranked-choice voting in communities that approve it.
In ranked-choice voting, voters are allowed to rank their preferred candidates by first choice, second choice, and so on. If a candidate gets a majority of the first-choice votes, he or she is declared the winner.
If no candidate wins a majority, the candidate with the lowest number of first-choice votes is disqualified, and their supporters’ second-choice picks are added to the remaining candidates’ tallies. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
