Area rights groups will hold a virtual panel discussion on the Virginia Values Act, which provides protection from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for housing, public and private employment, public accommodations and access to credit.

The law takes effect July 1.

The June 23 panel will be hosted by the Albemarle County LGBTQIA Affinity Group, Equality Virginia and Charlottesville Pride Community Network. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Albemarle Supervisor Donna Price will serve as moderator. The panel will feature Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia executive director; Amy Sarah Marshall, Charlottesville Pride Community Network president; and Lisa Green, chairwoman of the LGBTQIA Affinity Group.

For more information, visit publicinput.com/Y6021.

