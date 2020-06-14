Area rights groups will hold a virtual panel discussion on the Virginia Values Act, which provides protection from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for housing, public and private employment, public accommodations and access to credit.
The law takes effect July 1.
The June 23 panel will be hosted by the Albemarle County LGBTQIA Affinity Group, Equality Virginia and Charlottesville Pride Community Network. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
Albemarle Supervisor Donna Price will serve as moderator. The panel will feature Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia executive director; Amy Sarah Marshall, Charlottesville Pride Community Network president; and Lisa Green, chairwoman of the LGBTQIA Affinity Group.
For more information, visit publicinput.com/Y6021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.