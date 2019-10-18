The Rev. Walter Kim, pastor for leadership at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, has been appointed president of the National Association of Evangelicals, by the association’s board of directors.
Kim was chosen by a board-appointed search team and will assume the role Jan. 1.
“As a proven pastor, scholar and thought leader, Walter brings an incredible combination of skills to lead the National Association of Evangelicals into the next decade,” said Roy Taylor, chairman of the NAE board. “His ability to think critically and engage charitably has garnered respect and enthusiasm among our leaders as we consider the future of the NAE and evangelicalism in America and throughout the world.”
Kim will continue his pastoral role at Trinity Presbyterian as he leads the NAE.
