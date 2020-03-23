ZACK WAJSGRAS/FOR THE DAILY PROGRESS

Volunteers Jim Bleakley (center) and Terrance Maynard (right) give meals to a family at Jackson-Via Elementary on Monday. Meals for students are being provided across Charlottesville and Albemarle County to help support children who are out of school and may be experiencing food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find more photos at DailyProgress.com.