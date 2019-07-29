Charlottesville High School and six area elementary schools are sharing Shannon Foundation grants to pay for special classroom projects in the coming school year.
The projects range from engineering battery-powered paper airplanes at an elementary school to wind turbines heating chicken coops at the high school.
The grants, which total $20,246, were awarded by the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education.
Two Charlottesville High School classrooms received more than $4,960 each to fund class projects.
Students working with Peter Davis, Christy Scott, Matthew Shields and Karl Helmstetter will research, design and build their own wind turbine to heat CHS’s chicken coop and provide power and irrigation for the school’s greenhouse.
Kaitlyn Ray's high school biology, human biology and forensic science students will get hands-on experience using smart microscopes to the invisible world and then combine findings with DNA technology and Gel Electrophoresis to solve puzzling classroom crimes.
The city's Jackson-Via Elementary received $2,500 for its project aimed at building enthusiasm and excitement for reading through classroom, library and online read-aloud videos. The classes will be conducted by Jennifer Tyndall, Jackie Dinsmore and Elizabeth Jones.
Albemarle County elementary schools received funding for 10 projects, including four to be conducted at Baker-Butler Elementary.
Cale, Crozet, Red Hill and Woodbrook Elementary schools also won funding for programs. The grants to county schools vary between $500 and $750 each.
Woodbrook school third graders, under the guidance of Marian McCullough and Annie Joyce, will create and operate their own civilizations over the course of the school year, while Christopher Howell’s class is receiving a grant to diversify the school library to reflect a broad variety of life experiences and cultures.
Baker-Butler second graders in Nancy Kendall Williams’ class will take to the sky to develop and test battery-powered paper airplanes to learn about engineering and the science of energy and motion.
Lisa Baker’s second graders at the school will combine math, science, reading and art in their study of the lifecycle of silkworms and butterflies and Lisa Harmon’s second graders will decorate personal book bags as part of a new second-grade family book club.
Students in Sabra Timmons’ class at Baker-Butler will learn how to use hydroponics to grow fresh vegetables.
At Cale, Terry Graff’s third, fourth and fifth graders will work with solar, wind and hydropower models to learn about renewable energy, and Rachel Caldwell’s fourth graders will visit exotic locations on Earth and in outer space via virtual reality.
Gay Baker’s students at Crozet Elementary will apply their science, math and art skills to design and complete a sewing project that has personal significance. At Red Hill, Beth Kavounas’ kindergarten class will learn about the relationships between patterns and rhythms in math and music.
The Shannon Foundation was established in 1990 to provide funds to public school teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for innovative programming. The foundation is named for the late former University of Virginia President Edgar F. Shannon Jr. and his late wife, Eleanor, in honor of their contributions to public education over many years.