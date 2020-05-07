The Thomas Jefferson Health District and the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Operations Center are hosting a virtual COVIDconvo town hall on Friday.
The town hall, set for 3 to 4 p.m., aims to provide answers to commonly asked questions regarding local COVID-19 cases and investigations and re-opening businesses and to provide an open forum for other community questions.
TJHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay, Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston, Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter and University of Virginia Associate Vice President of Safety and Security and Chief of Police Tim Longo will be on the call. TJHD and Regional Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Kathryn Goodman will moderate.
Information about how to view the town hall is available at charlottesville.gov/zoom. It can be watched on the city of Charlottesville’s website, Facebook page or Twitter; TJHD’s Facebook page; on Channel 10; or on Zoom.
Registration is required for the Zoom webinar, which allows full participation to write questions to the host and ask questions on the broadcast. Only community members on Zoom can ask live questions.
Community members can submit questions in advance on an online form by noon Friday.
Community helpline closing
The Charlottesville Community Emergency Response Fund will stop accepting applications from households Friday.
According to an email from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the COVID-19 helpline and online form will be closing at 5 p.m. Friday.
Applications that have already been submitted will be processed.
“This will not end our pandemic response by any means,” CACF Marketing and Communications Manager Brendan Wolfe said in the email. “The COVID-19 Helpline successfully served as a bridge to longer-term forms of support and we will be assessing what needs the community has and the best way we can help serve them."
More than $4.4 million has been raised. About $3.1 million from the fund has gone to more than 4,000 households affecting an estimated 12,000 people.
About $680,000 has been distributed to 22 organizations, including to the Charlottesville Free Clinic, Community Investment Collaborative, The Bridge Ministry, Loaves and Fishes, Maysville Presbyterian Church, Love Outreach Food Pantry, 100 Black Women of the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area, Brave Souls on Fire, Charlottesville Meal on Wheels, Charlottesville Police Foundation, Charlottesville Community Cares Prescription Team, The Haven and Virginia Supportive Housing.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority also received funds to cover May and June rent for 328 households.
GO Virginia grant program
The GO Virginia Region 9 Council is soliciting grant project ideas for the new GO Virginia Economic Resiliency and Recovery grant program that aims to help the region respond and recover from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
Region 9 has a total of $1 million available over the next year. Region 9 covers the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Project proposals requesting less than $100,000 in GO Virginia funding may be eligible for an expedited approval process, according to a news release. Additional funds are currently available for projects with potential statewide impact.
GO Virginia also continues to accept grant applications for projects that advance opportunities identified in the Region 9 Growth Plan, and the match requirements for those grants have been eased significantly.
Through the new ERR grant program, projects with a regional or sub-regional focus that will help target industries or locally traded sectors recover are eligible.
“The need has never been greater for collaborative and innovative projects that will drive regional solutions to the economic crisis we are experiencing,” Jim Cheng, chairman of the Region 9 Council, said in the release. “The ERR program opens the door to high-impact projects that can make a difference in the short and mid-terms.”
For additional details, go to GOVirginia9.org or contact Shannon Holland, director of GO Virginia Region 9, at sholland@centralvirgina.org or (434) 979-5610, ext. 103.
