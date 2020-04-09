The show must go on, at least that’s the hope of organizers of the annual LOCKN’ music festival in Nelson County.
Faced with pandemic-induced social distancing requirements and a governor’s order preventing gatherings of more than 10 people, organizers announced Thursday that they are rescheduling the event for Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.
The festival was slated to kick off on June 19 through June 21. Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order banning large gatherings is set to expire June 10, but could be extended.
“We are actively working with artists to reschedule the festival. The lineup and additional ticket information, including our refund policy, will be announced as soon as it is finalized,” organizers said on the LOCKN’ website. “In the meantime, know that all previously purchased tickets, camping, parking, and early entry passes will be honored on the new dates.”
Organizers said they are developing new health and safety protocols for the festival, which are evolving based on public health authority guidelines. That could change the number of attendees for the festival and alter the size of campsites.
“We sincerely appreciate your patience and support as we work through this unprecedented challenge and the many moving parts involved in moving the festival dates,” organizers said.
