Employees at the University of Virginia Medical Center will be furloughed and others will take a 20% pay cut as the UVa Health System seeks to shore up its finances following a drastic drop in surgeries and clinic visits.
“Since the middle of March hundreds of inpatient beds have been empty (our beds are usually full), surgeries have declined by 70%, and clinic visits have been reduced by 90%,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, executive vice president for health affairs, wrote in a memo to staff Tuesday. “The result has been a fall in revenue for clinical care and related services that is producing a deficit of $85 million a month. This is a $3 million loss to the health system each day.”
The medical center, which is a subset of the health system, had a $1.7 billion operating budget in fiscal year 2020.
Medical center officials have asked the state to lift a ban on all non-elective surgeries that is set to expire May 1. That ban, the statewide stay-at-home order and other safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced patient volumes.
The university's Board of Visitors discussed the health system’s finances in closed session Monday, in the latest example of state university leadership wrestling with the impact of the coronavirus on academic and medical programs. Previously, in a discussion focused on the academic half of the university, which is financially separate from the medical center, UVa said it would avoid furloughs and layoffs for as long as possible.
The medical center has not seen a large increase in COVID-19 patients as of this week. Staff treating COVID-19 patients will not see any adjustment to their compensation or their jobs.
Kent said the medical center’s financial reserves are diminishing quickly.
“... Within a few short months we will not be able to fulfill our mission of delivering expert medical care to those in need, educating and training the next generation of providers, and conducting critical research,” he wrote. “We must act now to secure our future.”
Kent announced a range of measures to curb expenses Tuesday, including a 40% pay cut for himself. Other leaders at the medical center, the UVa Physicians Group, the School of Medicine and the School of Nursing, as well as physicians, will take a 20% pay cut through the end of July.
Kent makes $950,000 a year, according to a board resolution authorizing his hiring.
Employer contributions to retirement funds will be suspended for all non-physician employees through July.
Non-patient staff at the medical center and the University Physicians Group will be furloughed for up to three months and those affected will be notified beginning May 1, according to officials. The university has created an emergency assistance fund to help furloughed employees, which heretofore has mostly aided contract employees.
"I have been at UVa just over two and a half months and would never have imagined our leadership team needing to make decisions of this magnitude," Kent wrote in a letter to medical staff, which was shared with the Progress. "We will monitor our current situation and evaluate these changes on a daily basis."
Hospital spokesman Eric Swensen said an estimate of the number of employees affected was not available, and that decisions on work adjustments and furloughs will be made at the departmental level.
Those who work with patients could have their hours cut, depending on need.
Wow! Nice salary Dr. Kent. Must be living like a king here in Charlottesville. Make that cut permanent and share with those directly tending the sick and dying. Remember that story last fall about the family unable to pay their medical bill at UVA...find them and help them.
