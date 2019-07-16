A Spotsylvania man was killed in a Louisa County car crash Monday when he made a left turn in front of another vehicle and was struck, according to the Virginia State Police.
James E. Mcginnis, 95, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and attempted to turn left from New Bridge Road onto Zachary Taylor Highway, according to authorities. He turned in front of a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound on the highway and was struck on the driver’s side.
Mcginnis, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge, Fabian F. Henry, 54, also of Spotsylvania, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was also wearing his seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.