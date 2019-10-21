The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating 14-year-old Isabel Hicks.
Hicks is a white female, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 1 a.m. on Monday in her residence, according to a news release from the office.
Hicks may be in the company of Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, who is described as a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, a beard, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.
Lynch is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with the Virginia tag VEM-9071, according to the release. The office shared a picture of a different vehicle with a similar make and color to illustrate Lynch's car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.
