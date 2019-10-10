Louisa County has seized 67 goats from a Bumpass residence after authorities received a tip about alleged animal mistreatment.
Thursday morning, a judge at the county's General District Court approved the forfeiture of the goats and restitution of $80,000 from the owner, Melinda Hook, who has 10 days to appeal the ruling.
“If you are having difficulty caring for your animals, please reach out to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division or the Louisa County Animal Shelter and we can provide resources to assist you," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release Thursday.
The office searched a residence at 2723 Wickham Road in September, after observing about 60 goats that appeared to have overgrown coats and to have difficulty walking.
A veterinarian completed an assessment and determined the animals were suffering from severely overgrown hooves, severely overgrown and matted fleece, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot and malnutrition, according to the release.
Subsequent to the assessment and the veterinarian’s recommendation, 67 goats and one dog were seized from the property. One goat that was in extremely poor condition and suffering was euthanized at the veterinarian’s recommendation.
The dog has been returned to the owner, according to the release.
After further investigations, it also was determined that another goat that had recently been dropped off to a veterinarian by the owner has died.
The incident is still under investigation and charges may be pending, according to the release.
