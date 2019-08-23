The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jahazi Raheem Veney, 18, of Louisa County, in relation to a Wednesday night stabbing.
Deputies responded to McDaniel Circle, which is in the Eheart area between Ruckersville and Barboursville, on Wednesday evening and determined that an altercation between several people led to one person being stabbed in the abdomen. The injuries were non-life threatening, authorities said.
Veney fled the scene in a blue 2009 four-door Chevrolet, accompanied by Miracle Slye, police said.
Veney is wanted for malicious wounding. He is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch black man weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.