Heavy weekend rains have led two Central Virginia counties to lift open-air burning bans recently imposed after drought conditions stoked wildfire fears.
Louisa and Nelson counties rescinded burn bans on Monday, although emergency management officials in both counties recommend caution in burning.
A ban in Buckingham County, which was passed on Oct. 16, remains in effect.
“Effective Monday, the open-air burning prohibition enacted by Louisa County on Oct. 4 has been lifted,” officials said in a statement on the county website. “Citizens may conduct open-air burning in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal regulations and ordinances.”
Nelson County also lifted its ban, which it passed on Oct. 8.
“With that said, it is still very dry and the two to three inches of rain that we saw over the weekend is not going to change that,” officials with the Gladstone Fire and Rescue Service wrote on the department's Facebook page. The department operates in the southern part of Nelson County and a portion of Buckingham County. “Please be very careful if you plan on burning.”
The fall wildfire season for Virginia officially began Oct. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. According to the forest service, more than 30 counties in the state have implemented burning bans with most counties in southwestern and southern Virginia banning open fires.
Noting the start of the fall fire season, Louisa officials asked residents to closely watch weather and wind forecasts before lighting a fire.
“If there has been no precipitation for several days, humidity levels are low and winds are higher than 10 miles per hour, you should wait until conditions improve,” they wrote. “Otherwise, your fire could quickly become a wildfire.”
