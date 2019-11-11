On Thursday the Tobacco Free Community Coalition is hosting a free lunch event to help people quit using tobacco.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.

Attendees can learn about different strategies for quitting tobacco use, receive a “survival toolkit” and get personalized help with creating a quit plan.

There will be free food, door prizes and giveaways. Registration is not needed and people can drop in any time during the event.

For more information about the event and local tobacco cessation services, call (434) 243-0433 or visit TJHD.org.

For free counseling and support to quit, call Quit Now Virginia at (800) QUIT-NOW.

