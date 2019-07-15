Albemarle County on Wednesday will unveil a traveling history exhibit featuring the soil collected from the lynching site of John Henry James.
The unveiling will take place at noon on the first floor of the the County Office Building on McIntire Road.
The exhibit includes photographs and a historical narrative to contextualize the arrest and lynching of James in 1898, and is the first piece of a larger history exhibit that will open at the County Office Building this fall.
According to a news release, the exhibit will travel through the Jefferson Madison Regional Library branch system five months of the year, from February through June.
Last week, a historic marker telling James' story was installed outside of the Albemarle County Circuit Courthouse.
The exhibit is also available by request to other organizations. For more information, call Siri Russell, director of the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, at (434) 296-5841, ext. 3062.