Efforts by University of Virginia Health System researchers to increase UVa's COVID-19 testing capacity received a $1 million boost on Thursday in the form of a grant from the Charlottesville-based Quantitative Foundation.
The additional funding could increase the number of tests administered daily from 200 to 500, including patients at other hospitals, clinical providers and first responders, according to a news release.
The expanded capacity comes as a shortage of tests has hampered the ability of care providers across the country to accurately diagnose patients and isolate those with the disease.
“This capability will give UVa Health care providers extremely rapid diagnosis, allowing severely ill patients presenting to our emergency room to be quickly tested for COVID-19, for optimal patient management, and giving the information needed to health care providers to keep themselves safe as well,” Dr. Christopher Moskaluk, director of the UVa Medical Labs and chairman of UVa’s Department of Pathology, said in the release.
Facing a national shortage of tests for the virus and a lag time of between five and 10 days for results, UVa researchers, led by laboratory directors Mendy Poulter and Dr. Amy Mathers, worked on developing their own in-house testing.
The resulting test cut turnaround time for results to 24 hours.
Since UVa Health began testing for COVID-19, faculty, administrators and staff have been working around the clock to expand testing capabilities.
Jaffray Woodriff, co-founder and CEO of Quantitative Investment Management and trustee of the Quantitative Foundation, said the donation is to researchers’ efforts and the medical community. He is a 1991 graduate of UVa’s McIntire School of Commerce and lives in the area. In 2019, he made the largest donation in UVa's history to set up a data science school.
“As a resident of the community, I just wanted to find a way to help in any way I could and hopefully this will support the good work that’s already underway at UVa Health to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said in the release.
“We are incredibly thankful for this generous support, which comes at a critical time and provides an enormous lift to our efforts to serve the public during this pandemic,” UVa Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent said. “These funds will truly make a profound difference.”
COVID-19 testing is currently taking place during the day shift at UVa laboratories due to the limited number of trained personnel. The funds will help support a new lab tech position. Combined with cross-training of existing laboratory personnel, the donation will allow testing in a second shift, significantly expanding capacity.
The funds also will be used to order equipment to increase testing capacity.
“This capability will allow much broader screening of our population to aid in the control of disease,” Moskaluk said.
Also on Thursday, the university announced that its Biocomplexity Institute is part of a $10 million, five-year effort to study, prepare for and respond to epidemics and pandemics.
The Expeditions in Computing effort, which includes epidemiologists at UVa, as well as at Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Virginia Tech and two national laboratories, is working with local, regional, national and international public health agencies and universities to apply and deploy new technologies — many developed at the UVa Biocomplexity Institute — to predict and manage current and future epidemics and pandemics.
The project is designed to improve epidemic planning and response by providing computational tools to epidemiologists worldwide; increasing surveillance of disease-spreading conditions; using weather and climate forecasting to likewise forecast epidemics; provide planning tools to policymakers to help in the allocation of resources such as vaccines and ventilators; and studying how social and political structures affect disease progression.
