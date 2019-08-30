Two years after Charlottesville denied a proposal from the Monticello Area Community Action Agency to move its Head Start classes, the organization is taking another swing at relocating the program.
MACAA is planning to build a state-of-the-art school to accommodate the program's needs, and has submitted a special-use permit to construct that facility on property it owns at 1021 Park St.
Head Start, a federal preschool program for low-income families, is one of several programs offered by MACAA to help families in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties. It serves 213 children a year, according to MACAA's most recent count.
MACAA’s administrative offices and three Head Start classrooms are housed at 1025 Park St., according to a letter sent to neighbors and provided by the city. The classrooms at that location are used for 60 of the 213 children.
The buildings were constructed in 1959 and “are at the end of their useful lives,” the letter says.
The nonprofit purchased the building at 1021 Park St. for $882,500 in 2016.
In 2017, MACAA attempted to relocate to 1021 Park St. and sell its existing site to New Millennium Senior Living, which planned to create a four-story 141-bedroom assisted living center.
At the time, the nonprofit said the proposal was vital to its survival to cover operating costs as federal and state funding dwindled.
The City Council, however, denied a rezoning for the proposal. Councilors said they felt the assisted living center would have detrimental impacts on the neighborhood.
The 1025 Park St. property is under contract with no existing plans for development, according to the letter. The property is valued at $3.2 million. The buyer of the property could not be determined; MACAA officials didn’t return calls for comment this week.
The special-use permit is required to allow an educational facility at the 1021 Park St. property, which has a residential zoning.
The proposal includes about 30 parking spaces and a small playground.
According to submitted documents, the existing Stone House at 1021 Park St. would be home to the organization's administrative offices. The new school would be constructed behind that house and would not be visible from Park Street.
The Stone House, which sits at the corner of Park Street and Davis Avenue, was built in 1932. It would be preserved through the proposal, the letter says.
The site plan shows proposed improvements to Park Street, including a left-turn lane onto Macaa Drive and a median on Park Street. Traffic leaving Macaa Drive would only be allowed to turn right onto Park Street.
Officials haven't set a date for the proposal to go before the Planning Commission.
