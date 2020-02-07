James “Jimmy” Jenkins

Jenkins

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

James “Jimmy” Jenkins, 85, of Brightwood, was reported missing Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Jenkins was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing blue jeans and a black-and-white flannel shirt.

He is believed to be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup with license plate number JXM-1011.

Jenkins is in need of medication, according to authorities. Anyone with information or who may have had contact with him is asked to call the sheriff's office at (540) 948-5161.

