The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a missing person.

James “Jimmy” Jenkins, age 85, of Brightwood, was reported missing Thursday evening.

According to the office, Jenkins was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a black-and-white flannel shirt.

A blue 2000 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup with VA Tag JXM-1011 is not at his residence and he is believed to be traveling in this vehicle.

Jenkins is in need of medication, according to the office. Anyone with information or who may have had contact with him is asked to contact the office at (540) 948-5161.

