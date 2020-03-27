COVID-19 RESOURCES

Many state, local and national agencies have created websites to provide information about and resources for COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus.

» Thomas Jefferson Health District, www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson, has created a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions regarding the coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

» Virginia Department of Health: vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus

» Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

» Charlottesville City Schools: charlottesvilleschools.org/coronavirus

» Albemarle County Public Schools: k12albemarle.org/acps/division/Pages?COVID-19.aspx

» Albemarle County: albemarle.org/COVID19

» University ofVirginia: https://www.virginia.edu/coronavirus

» UVa Health: https://uvahealth.com/services/infectious-disease/coronavirus-faqs

» Sentara Healthcare: sentara.com/coronavirus.aspx

» The Virginia Coronavirus Task Force has been created to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud and scams related to the outbreak. To report fraud, call the state coronavirus fraud coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, at (540) 278-1494, or contact the FBI at ic3.gov or (804) 261-1044.