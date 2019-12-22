An area man was arrested after firing shots from a vehicle on Saturday.
University of Virginia Police arrested Anthony Lyle Lee Jr., of Charlottesville, after a verbal altercation that began at the 7-11 on Ivy Road between two groups of individuals.
The altercation escalated to shots fired from a vehicle in the 400 block of Massie Road at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to police
No one was injured, according to police, and none of the individuals involved are affiliated with UVa.
Lee was charged with attempted malicious wounding and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call UPD at (434) 924-7166. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting “UVATIPS” to 274637.
