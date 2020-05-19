After a two-month investigation into a hidden camera found in a house, Albemarle County Police arrested a man Monday on charges including non-consensual filming of undressed persons, according to a news release.
John Michael Garvis, 28, was arrested following an investigation that began on March 5. He was also charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of intercepting wire communication.
During the search of his residence, several cameras and electronic devices were seized , according to the release. The county police’s cybercrimes lab examined the seized devices and uncovered evidence of other crimes, the release said.
Garvis has been charged with two felony counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of intercepting wire communication and 12 counts of misdemeanor non-consensual filming of undressed persons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.