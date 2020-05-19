John Michael Garvis

After a two-month investigation into a hidden camera found in a house, Albemarle County Police arrested a man Monday on charges including non-consensual filming of undressed persons, according to a news release. 

John Michael Garvis, 28, was arrested following an investigation that began on March 5. He was also charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of intercepting wire communication. 

During the search of his residence, several cameras and electronic devices were seized , according to the release. The county police’s cybercrimes lab examined the seized devices and uncovered evidence of other crimes, the release said.

Garvis has been charged with two felony counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of intercepting wire communication and 12 counts of misdemeanor non-consensual filming of undressed persons.

