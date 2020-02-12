University of Virginia Police arrested a man Tuesday night after an assault in a dorm, the department said Wednesday.

D’Jonti Becks-Cabell was charged with sexual battery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a schedule-IV narcotic.

University police said at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday they responded to the area of the Tuttle-Dunnington Dorm on Alderman Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon.

An emergency alert was sent to UVa students, staff and faculty and UPD located and detained Becks-Cabell, who police say is not affiliated with the university.

Police said that when Becks-Cabell met with a UVa student in a nearby dorm an assault occurred and the student observed a weapon prior to him leaving the dorm room. Officers found Becks-Cabell in Tuttle-Dunnington where they took him into custody and found a BB gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession, authorities said.

He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

