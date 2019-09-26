A 65-year-old man died Thursday after his vehicle drove off Rio Road near the Dunlora neighborhood, according to a news release from Albemarle County.
Mark Wayne Agee, the driver, was taken the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died. No one else was in the vehicle.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash hasn’t been determined. Police responded to the scene at about 6:45 p.m. and are continuing to investigate.
Thursday's wreck was the sixth traffic fatality Albemarle police have investigated this year.
