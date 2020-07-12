The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death by what was reported as an apparent drowning of a 51-year-old man in Lake Anna.
Preliminary information by witnesses indicated that before they had lost sight of the man, he had been swimming around the islands off Duerson Point, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Identification of the victim is not being released until after notification of next of kin.
No further information was available Sunday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.