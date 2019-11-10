One man died and three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Sunday.
Juan Carlos Espinosa Salais, 39, and three passengers were found in a crashed vehicle Sunday morning, according to a news release from the county.
Responding to a call around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of Earlysville Road and discovered a southbound vehicle that had gone off the road and struck a tree, the release said. Salais was declared dead at the scene. The other passengers were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department's Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. It was the 10th traffic fatality investigated by the department in 2019.
