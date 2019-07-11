A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle along Dundee Road in Greene County on Wednesday, police said Thursday. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said the incident is isolated and there is no apparent threat to the community.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available Thursday morning, authorities said.
Anyone who might have information about the incident is encouraged to call Capt. David Roach at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.