One man was injured in a Monday evening shooting on Hardy Drive, a Charlottesville police spokesman said.
The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police officers responded to the 800 block of Hardy Drive at about 7 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired.
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating but did not have suspect information to release as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
