The Virginia State Police has identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Nelson County as a 50-year-old Tyro man.
Timothy W. Brown II was killed when his 1991 Nissan Terrano ran off the right side of Crabtree Falls Highway just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle was headed eastbound on the road, just west of Battery Hill Lane, when it went off the road, struck several trees and overturned. Brown, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to state police.
The crash remains under investigation.
