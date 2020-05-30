Sad and angry, sick and tired, hundreds of people fueled by the deaths of African Americans across the country at the hands of police, marched on the Charlottesville Police Department Saturday on foot and in cars.
Some carried signs. Some pushed baby carriages. Nearly all wore face masks as they took up four blocks of downtown Charlottesville, lining East Market Street from Ninth to Fifth Streets Northeast while drivers slowly cruised the street with signs on their cars, their hazard lights flashing and horns blowing.
“Police terror against the black and brown community is a long standing epidemic in this country, it didn’t just start on Monday and the time to end it isn’t next week, or tomorrow, it’s today,” Ang Conn, one of the march’s organizers told the crowd, during one of the group's pauses.
“We are tired. We’re tired of wondering not if, but when we’ll become the next hashtag. We’re tired of being on edge every time we see a patrol car,” she said. “We are tired of the police lynchings. We are tired of the police kidnapping our loved ones. We are tired of having to justify our anger and rage. We are tired.”
The Saturday protest was organized after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died while being pinned to pavement beneath a Minneapolis policeman’s knee for more than eight minutes. According to cellphone videos, police gathered around the scene dismissed onlookers’ warnings that Floyd was in distress, saying, "He’s talking. If you can’t breathe, you can’t talk."
Four officers were fired last week from the Minneapolis department and Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been charged with third-degree murder.
Marchers on Saturday also referenced the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was shot and killed in February in Georgia, and the March shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky emergency medical technician.
“The message from black people in Charlottesville, and all over the nation, is that we have had enough,” said the march’s co-organizer, Zyahna Bryant. “America is not suffering from the illness of racism, America was built on racism and that becomes even more apparent and louder when we have to resort to taking to the streets to protect and stand up for our lives in the midst of a global pandemic.”
“The gathering today is emblematic of the fact that our community will protect ourselves,” said co-organizer Don Gathers. “These incidents occur with far too much frequency. They're sickening and maddening and they must be brought to a swift end. We must usher in a new paradigm. Otherwise, I'm fearful of this country slipping deeper into this rabbit hole, from whence there is no possible return.”
Earlier this week, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker denounced the violence.
“The lynching of George Floyd follows an infinite history of white brutality against black lives. From the time that bodies were stolen from the coasts of Africa to present day, white people have failed to see us as human,” Walker wrote in a statement, which was issued Friday. Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and City Manager Tarron Richardson also condemned Floyd's killing.
“To my black people: I see you. I grieve with you. I breathe fear with you. And I will continue to fight for us and demand that white America stop murdering, stealing and restricting our breaths,” Walker wrote.
The protesters walked down Market Street to Fourth Street Northeast and turned left toward the Downtown Mall, chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”
As they marched, several protesters said they recalled walking the same street on Aug. 12, 2017 after the Unite the Right rally when neo-Nazi and white supremacist James A. Fields, Jr. drove his car into a crush of protesters and killed activist Heather Heyer.
“It’s kind of spooky,” said one woman, who declined to be identified. “It all comes back. It’s like it never stops.”
The protesters continued their march down Main Street to Charlottesville City Hall and rallied again, some clambering atop the Free Speech Wall, shimmying up light poles and crowding around speakers decrying police and racism and calling for change.
They then continued back to Market Street and marched to Market Street Park, rallying on the far side of the park away from the often-graffitied statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
During the march, there was no visible evidence of a police presence. Only when marchers made their way down Market Street to Preston Avenue did they meet with motorcycle and bicycle officers who helped redirect traffic as the crowd walked to Washington Park, one of the city’s designated African American parks during segregation.
The crowd rallied again in the park before slowly dispersing.
Other local officials also responded Saturday to the racial violence.
Chief Ron Lantz, of the Albemarle County Police Department, released a statement Saturday decrying Floyd’s death.
“As so many others across this country, I am appalled by the actions of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd,” he wrote. “On behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department, our hearts go out to Mr. Floyd’s family and his community as they grieve.”
“It is an undisputed truth that we cannot turn back time and correct the many things that have driven a destructive wedge between our profession and those whom we serve,” said University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo, who also served as Charlottesville's police chief for 16 years.
“What we can do, always, is to recommit to the promise that we made when we took on the duty of service to others,” he said.
“As prosecutors, we stand with Chief Longo and others in acknowledging and responding to the rage, pain, and anguish left in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death,” said Jim Hingeley and Joe Platania, commonwealth’s attorneys for Albemarle County and Charlottesville, respectively. “As we go about that work, we recommit ourselves and our offices to upholding equal justice, protecting the safety of all members of our community, and eliminating racism.”
