The McIntire Recycling Center now accepts used pizza boxes for composting.
Residents are asked to remove all plastic, including containers of seasoning or sauces, plastic windows or pizza savers, before dropping off boxes.
The boxes should be placed in the compostable food waste container near the cardboard compactor.
