Charlottesville and Albemarle residents may now dispose of used, liquid cooking oil and grease at the McIntire Recycling Center.
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority announced the update this week. A 300-gallon, sealed container is located near the center's entrance where oil — without containers — may be disposed.
Five Star Septic Inc. will collect the container regularly and recycle the grease; the authority said it may be used to manufacture biofuels or animal feed.
"This collection will help keep fats, oils, and greases out of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County Service Authority sewer systems, where they can cause expensive clogs and backups," the authority said.
Solidified (no longer liquid) fats and greases will continue to be accepted at the center, and at the Ivy Convenience Center in the compostable food waste collection containers.
Motor oils and antifreeze are collected for free at the Ivy Convenience Center; they cannot be disposed of in the used cooking oil container or the compostable food waste collection containers.
For more information, please visit: rivanna.org/mcintire-recycling-center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.