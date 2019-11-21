The trial of a Florida man accused of threatening a Charlottesville City Council candidate has been moved from December to June.
A federal judge on Thursday approved a motion to move the two-day trial to June 15.
Daniel McMahon’s lawyer wrote that she needs additional time to review discovery information, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
McMahon was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on charges of interfering with a candidate for elected office, bias-motivated interference and cyberstalking. He has pleaded not guilty.
