The trial of a Florida man accused of threatening a Charlottesville City Council candidate has been moved from December to June.

A federal judge on Thursday approved a motion to move the two-day trial to June 15.

Daniel McMahon’s lawyer wrote that she needs additional time to review discovery information, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

McMahon was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on charges of interfering with a candidate for elected office, bias-motivated interference and cyberstalking. He has pleaded not guilty.

