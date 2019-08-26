Meadow Creek is again safe for people and animals after officials found that water quality has returned to normal after contaminants from the University Hall demolition site killed hundreds of fish last week.
Working with staff at the University of Virginia and with the city of Charlottesville, state environmental officials determined that the source of Thursday's fish kill was a contaminated construction pit near Massie Road on the former U-Hall site.
On Aug. 20, rainwater mixed with concrete dust that was pumped from the pit. The highly alkaline solution then traveled into the stormwater system that discharges into Meadow Creek.
Water quality monitoring was performed last Thursday and Friday at several locations by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and showed very high pH and conductivity levels in Meadow Creek in the vicinity of the John Paul Jones Arena, but relatively normal levels at Meadow Creek Gardens Park.
On Monday morning, the water was deemed to be safe to people and pets following recent rain in the area, according to a city news release.
The city's potable drinking water system was not impacted, as Meadow Creek does not feed into its reservoirs.