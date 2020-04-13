Meadowbrook Health Services and its president, William L. Lamar, have agreed to pay the United States $330,000 to settle civil allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Per the agreement, between May 11, 2016, and Nov. 18, 2016, Meadowbrook Pharmacy, formerly located in Charlottesville and which ceased operations in 2016, violated the CSA by unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance on at least 33 occasions. The allegations came following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Pharmacies and pharmacists, like other health-care providers, must follow the law in dispensing potentially deadly controlled substances,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen wrote in the release. “As this case illustrates, we continue to use all available tools, including stiff civil penalties, to hold those who unlawfully prescribe and dispense these drugs accountable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.