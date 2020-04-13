Meadowbrook Health Services and its president, William L. Lamar, have agreed to pay the United States $330,000 to settle civil allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Per the agreement, between May 11, 2016, and Nov. 18, 2016, Meadowbrook Pharmacy, formerly located in Charlottesville and which ceased operations in 2016, violated the CSA by unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance on at least 33 occasions. The allegations came following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Pharmacies and pharmacists, like other health-care providers, must follow the law in dispensing potentially deadly controlled substances,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen wrote in the release. “As this case illustrates, we continue to use all available tools, including stiff civil penalties, to hold those who unlawfully prescribe and dispense these drugs accountable.”

