Virginia State Police have identified a Mineral man as the victim of an April 21 car crash on U.S. 522 in Louisa County.
Troopers said on Tuesday that Christopher R. Knudsen, 35, died at the scene of the crash that occurred on U.S. 522 about a mile north of Hensley Road.
The investigation showed that a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by of Knudsen was southbound on the road, also known as Zachary Taylor Highway, when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Knudsen was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
