The lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet will be shut down for the rest of the summer due to an algae bloom that can cause symptoms ranging from an upset stomach to liver damage.
Albemarle County Parks and Recreation officials said Monday that the park’s swimming lake, which has been off limits since Aug. 8 because of the bloom, will remain closed for the rest of the swimming season.
“We will continue to treat, test and monitor the swimming lake. Please obey all posted signage at the lake; your safety is our highest priority,” officials said in a statement.
No one has reported becoming ill from the swimming in the lake, parks officials said.
“The Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake to swimming after multiple test results showed harmful algae present,” the statement reads. “People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice as harmful algae blooms may cause illness.”
Mint Springs Park is one of three swimming lakes operated by the county parks department. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park are being actively monitored and tested, and remain open for swimming through Labor Day.
According to the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the algae may cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea if swallowed. Contact with the algae may cause skin and eye irritation — including numbness of the lips, fingers and toes — and dizziness.
Respiratory irritation can result from breathing air that contains toxins or cell components, and long exposure may result in liver damage.
Symptoms can appear within 15 to 20 minutes of exposure while liver toxin symptoms may take hours or several days to manifest.