The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet is closed until further notice due to a harmful algae bloom.
Test results showed harmful algae present on Thursday, and the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake at 2 p.m. Algae blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth such as has occurred recently with the significantly warmer temperatures.
There have been no reported health problems, according to the county.
People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice, as harmful algae blooms may cause illness. If people or their animals have sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning, they are are advised to see a doctor or veterinarian.
Mint Springs Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park have been tested and remain open for swimming.
Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will continue to monitor water quality in Mint Springs Lake. Water access will resume following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration.