A Charlottesville woman was found safe Wednesday in Richmond — 10 days after she was last seen.
Priscilla Ann Parker, 48, has not been in contact with others and has missed appointments, raising concern for her safety, police said after seeking the community's help to find her.
In a news release Wednesday, the Charlottesville Police Department said it appreciates the community's efforts to help locate Parker.
